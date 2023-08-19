Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $291,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 426,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $749.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.