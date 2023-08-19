Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of Equifax worth $106,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,514,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $192.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.60. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

