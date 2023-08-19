EQT (NYSE:EQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

