EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

