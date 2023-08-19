Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,649 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.50% of Entravision Communications worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,203,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $348.48 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 187,170 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,347.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Young purchased 10,510 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $43,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,591. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

