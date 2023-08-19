Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 7,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $367.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

