Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 6.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 5,599,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,218,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Enovix Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

