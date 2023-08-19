EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 318,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

