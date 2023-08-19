Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.