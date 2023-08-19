Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,367,800 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,457,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDVMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($32.98) to GBX 2,350 ($29.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

