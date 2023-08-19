Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

EDR stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

