Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. 58,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 637,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

