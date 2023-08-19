Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $372,885.81

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $372,885.81 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00005954 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

