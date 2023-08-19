Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) COO Scott G. Davis Sells 37,446 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.