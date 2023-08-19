Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) COO Scott G. Davis Sells 37,446 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

