eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup upped their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,389. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eHealth by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

