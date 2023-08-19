Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

EW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. 3,156,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

