Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 318,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

