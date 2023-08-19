Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EXG opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 152,754 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,322 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

