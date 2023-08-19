Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

ETV stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

