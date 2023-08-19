Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
ETV stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.41.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
