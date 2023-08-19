Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE ETB opened at $13.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
