Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETB opened at $13.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.