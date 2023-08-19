Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $9.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.