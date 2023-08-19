Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $99.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

