Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.51. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

