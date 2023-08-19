Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGBN. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

EGBN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 128,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.