EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $320,522.50 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

