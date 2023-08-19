e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.57 and last traded at $122.30. 839,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,018,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,393 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,521. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

