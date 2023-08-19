Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $625.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.14. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605 in the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

