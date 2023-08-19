DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 89,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.90.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

