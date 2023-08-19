DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

