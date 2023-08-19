Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

