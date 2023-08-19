Dream Impact Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.
