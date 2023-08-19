Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 268,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,624 shares of company stock worth $2,246,078 over the last three months. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $11,896,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.