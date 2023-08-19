DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 243,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $13.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

