Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after buying an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after buying an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

