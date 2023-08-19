Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 5.6%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34. 289,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 249,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.