Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

