Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

