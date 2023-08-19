Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,993,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

