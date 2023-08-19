Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DFS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

