Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Diodes Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,993. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. Diodes has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $361,810.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $361,810.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $1,846,384 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

