Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Reaches $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00007859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.03935358 USD and is up 16.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

