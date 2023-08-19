Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

