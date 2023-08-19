Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.17

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 113.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Deterra Royalties

In other Deterra Royalties news, insider Julian Andrews 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

