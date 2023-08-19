Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 5.2% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.64). 242,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 423,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Destiny Pharma Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Destiny Pharma

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.22. The firm has a market cap of £45.73 million, a P/E ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 49,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,337.87 ($19,456.89). Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Further Reading

