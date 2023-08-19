Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.75.
WILYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Handelsbanken cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WILYY
Demant A/S Price Performance
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.