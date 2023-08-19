Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Handelsbanken cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Demant A/S Price Performance

About Demant A/S

WILYY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

