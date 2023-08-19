Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $54.95 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

