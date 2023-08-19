Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 1,298,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

