DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.18

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $104.18 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00247325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

