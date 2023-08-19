Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,941,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.