Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

DE opened at $396.78 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

